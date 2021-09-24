Liverpool Injury News: Thiago Alcantara sidelined for three matches

By
Sai
-
Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool confirmed Thiago Alcantara’s injury blow earlier on in the week but manager Jurgen Klopp has now provided a possible timeframe on the midfielder’s return.

The 30-year-old central midfielder is set to be sidelined for the next three games and he is expected to return to action after the international break.

Klopp said to the club’s official website: “It’s not 100 per cent clear when Thiago will be back. It’s a muscle in the calf issue, so after the international break probably – I don’t think there’s anything earlier possible. We will have to see.”

Thiago will miss games Premier League games against Brentford and Manchester City. He will also miss the Champions League clash away to Porto.

The Reds are already without the services of Harvey Elliot and Naby Keita due to injuries. Thiago’s absence for the next three matches will come as a major blow for the Reds.

Elliott picked up an ankle injury against Leeds United and he is expected to return towards the end of this season. Meanwhile, Keita hurt his foot during the game against Crystal Palace and he is expected to miss a couple of matches.

Klopp is now left with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Curtis Jones as his midfield options. Despite having the numbers, Liverpool will miss the creativity and control at the middle of the park because of Keita and Thiago’s absence.

Away games against Brentford and Porto could prove to be tricky encounters and Klopp could have surely used Thiago’s calmness and composure against Manchester City on the 3rd of October.

The Liverpool midfielder has been unlucky since his arrival in the Premier League and he sustained a nasty injury against Everton last season which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

Thiago arrived with a lot of expectations from Bayern Munich but the Spaniard has not been able to showcase his peak form for the Reds yet.

The 30-year-old is a world-class player on his day and the Liverpool fans will be hoping that he can recover quickly and make a significant impact this season.