Liam Cooper raves about Leeds defender Ben White

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has showered heaps of praise on summer signing Ben White, saying he has been unbelieve for the club so far.
The 28-year-old defender, who believes that Leeds now have a stronger squad than last season, says that White has been playing with so much confidence as if he has played over 600 league games.
White joined Leeds in the summer from Brighton on loan and has hugely impressed since his debut. The 21-year-old has produced commanding displays at the heart of defence alongside Cooper, and has received rave reviews from fans, pundits, players, and his club manager as well.
The 21-year-old has played every minute of Leeds’ Championship campaign so far and has established himself as a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-chasing squad.
White has made 25 interceptions in six Championship appearances, the best in the Championship, and 9 more than any other Championship defender.
Cooper says that if White continues to perform like this and keeps his attitude right, he will have an amazing career.
White has arguably been Leeds’ standout performer in the Championship, and his mix of calmness and intelligence fits perfectly in Bielsa’s expansive style of play.
“I have had a lot of people say to me how good is he and I have said he is top, he is going to be unbelievable,” said Cooper to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“He’s 21 years old and he plays the game as if he has played 600 league games.
“He’s so calm on the ball and it helps us.
“It oozes confidence through us and he’s been unbelievable so far but it’s a 46 game season and he’s got to keep his head right and keep his attitude right and he’ll go on to have an amazing career.”