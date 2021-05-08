Leicester City and Tottenham in the race to sign Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard in recent months.

According to AS, the 20-year-old midfielder is now on the radar of Leicester City as well.





It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs can lure him away from Italy in the summer especially with the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma keen on him.

Damsgaard is highly rated at Sampdoria and the Italian outfit are likely to demand a premium for his services this summer.

They paid €7 million for the player in the summer and the report states that they could demand around three times that for the sale.

The 20-year-old has two goals and four assists to his name in the Serie A so far this season. Damsgaard can operate as a left-sided winger as well as a central attacking midfielder.

The likes of Spurs and Leicester could definitely use some depth in the wide areas next season. Erik Lamela could be on his way out this summer and Damsgaard would be a quality alternative.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder’s English suitors are willing to pay the asking price for him in the summer.

The player is highly talented and he is likely to get better with experience and coaching.

He will have plenty of time to justify his price tag even if the likes of Spurs and Leicester have to pay a premium for him now.

