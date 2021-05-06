Jose Mourinho keen on a reunion with two Tottenham players

Jose Mourinho was confirmed as the manager of Serie A side Roma earlier this month.

The Portuguese manager was recently shown the door at Tottenham Hotspur after a series of poor results.





Despite considerable backing during the summer transfer window, Mourinho failed to get his side challenging for the title. In fact, Spurs are likely to miss out on Champions League football because of their performances under the Portuguese manager for the majority of the season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the former Spurs manager could now look to raid the London club during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, Mourinho likes Eric Dier and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. Both players were regular starters for the 58-year-old during his time at the London club.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportwitness) also claims that Mourinho wants to sign the two players.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key player for the London club. It would be very surprising if Daniel Levy sanctions the sale of the 25-year-old midfielder anytime soon.

As far as Dier is considered, the 27-year-old had a great working relationship with Mourinho and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a reunion with the Portuguese manager at Roma.

Furthermore, the report adds that Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be a potential target for the newly appointed Roma manager as well.

Spurs will be hoping to hold onto their key players this summer and the Italian outfit might have to pay way over the odds to lure any of their players away from the Premier League this summer.

