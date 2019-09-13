Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is creating more chances than anyone in the league

Marcelo Bielsa has really transformed Leeds United into a formidable force. The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion last season, but they were indeed one of the most exciting teams to watch out for.
Apart from improving the results and making the team competitive, where Bielsa has really done a remarkable job is getting the best out of his players.
Kalvin Phillips is now arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Championship while Mateusz Klich is dominating the league this season with his contribution higher up the pitch.
The Polish international has been heavily involved in Bielsa’s attacking football and has excelled playing in an advanced role.
The Argentine has given freedom to Klich to express himself in the final third, and as a result, he has been making a lot of successful final third passes per game.
According to reports, Klich has made eight key passes in six Championship fixtures – more than any other player in the division.
Last season, Klich made 24 key passes in 48 appearances. If he continues to keep up this rate this season, he is likely to end up making 69 key passes.
This is an indication of how well Bielsa’s system has got the best out of Klich, and how well Leeds have been playing this season. Once again, the credit goes to Bielsa for getting the best out of his players.