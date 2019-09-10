Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reacts on Twitter after signing new contract

After months of speculation, finally, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five deal at the club.
The 23-year-old, who was immense last season under Marcelo Bielsa, was targeted by several Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window but Leeds were reluctant to let him go.
The local boy has now ended all speculation about his future by signing a new long term deal at the club. He has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
Proud moment for me and my family! ❤️
Thank you to @lufc and a special thank you to martin.bradley75 & @KPS29 and all my family & friends for supporting me ❤️
.
Now time to get this club back where it belongs! 💛💙 @… https://t.co/9OXUqbrNZY
— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) September 9, 2019
Phillips has been everpresent for Leeds this season as well, and the Whites fans simply love and adore him. They are over the moon with the news, with many of them pleased with the loyalty he has shown for the club.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
Captains position is a must, we love you Kalvin… 👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍👊👍
— BaronJGrant (@BaronJulekgrant) September 9, 2019
It’s been great watching you grow and improve. The physical thing, the hair thing.. 😁.. as a player mate, you’re bossing it. I look forward to watching you play in the PL with the rest of the #lufcfamily 🕊️ celebrate and enjoy, you’ve truly earned this… 👍 #alaw #lufc #mot
— Paul Hewson LUFC 💙💛 (@MonkeyWauly) September 10, 2019
He’s magic you knooooow, Phillips is Yorkshire Pirlooooo💙💛
— Quinn 🌹 (@QuinnB112) September 9, 2019
Lovely to see some proper homeschool loyalty for once…..comes across as a proper nice family lad who loves playing for his home City….in this day and age it’s very refreshing to see 👍
— nick swindlehurst (@nickswin61) September 9, 2019
Following in the footsteps of speed and Batty. Good to see leeds youth sticking with the team. Proud to be Leeds. Would be good to get to premiership with you what a journey it will be. All the best.
— In the Name Of Whoever (@in_whoever) September 9, 2019
Massive congratulations and well done Kalvin! So proud of you after watching you grow up ans come through the ranks at Leeds! You are one of our own and always will be! #MOT #ALAW you belong in the league of Leeds legends 💙🌟
— Sophie Welsh (@SophieWelsh16) September 9, 2019
You are a credit to your family and the Leeds Utd family, I sincerely hope you go on to captain the club in the Premier League and Europe, playing for us until you retire. Modern football is full of mercenaries and conmen you are a beacon of hope for us all. Best of luck Kalvin!
— Derek Sutherland 💙💛 (@delsuth) September 9, 2019
Phillips made his debut for Leeds in 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 134 league appearances.
Leeds will face Barnsley in their next Championship match after the international break.