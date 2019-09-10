Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reacts on Twitter after signing new contract

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reacts on Twitter after signing new contract

10 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

After months of speculation, finally, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five deal at the club.

The 23-year-old, who was immense last season under Marcelo Bielsa, was targeted by several Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window but Leeds were reluctant to let him go.

The local boy has now ended all speculation about his future by signing a new long term deal at the club. He has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Phillips has been everpresent for Leeds this season as well, and the Whites fans simply love and adore him. They are over the moon with the news, with many of them pleased with the loyalty he has shown for the club.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

Phillips made his debut for Leeds in 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 134 league appearances.

Leeds will face Barnsley in their next Championship match after the international break.

Steven Gerrard should experiment with playing Ryan Kent centrally as Marcelo Bielsa believes he can
Report: Leeds United have the option to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City permanently

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com