Leeds United fans react to Samu Saiz display vs Blackburn

21 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship clash at Ewood Park on Saturday. Although the Whites remain within the touching distance of other promotion hopefuls, their recent form should be a big worry for the fans.

The Yorkshire club have managed only two wins in their last nine games in all competitions. They find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 23 points, two behind joint league leaders, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Danny Graham headed Harrison Reed’s corner inside the opening two minutes. Leeds equalised with a superb team move started by Samuel Saiz and finished by Mateusz Klich.

However, the winner came from another set-piece delivery when Darragh Lenihan nodded home to give Rovers victory.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to shed their frustrations on Saiz’s latest performance. The Spaniard is one of the key players for Marcelo Bielsa, but he has not always been consistent with his performance.

The Spaniard joined Leeds in 2017, having represented both Madrid clubs at youth level. When he is on song, he looks a class player. But at the same time, he can be frustrating as well.

Here are some of the reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

