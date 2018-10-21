Leeds United fans react to Samu Saiz display vs Blackburn

Leeds United suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship clash at Ewood Park on Saturday. Although the Whites remain within the touching distance of other promotion hopefuls, their recent form should be a big worry for the fans.
The Yorkshire club have managed only two wins in their last nine games in all competitions. They find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 23 points, two behind joint league leaders, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.
Danny Graham headed Harrison Reed’s corner inside the opening two minutes. Leeds equalised with a superb team move started by Samuel Saiz and finished by Mateusz Klich.
However, the winner came from another set-piece delivery when Darragh Lenihan nodded home to give Rovers victory.
Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to shed their frustrations on Saiz’s latest performance. The Spaniard is one of the key players for Marcelo Bielsa, but he has not always been consistent with his performance.
The Spaniard joined Leeds in 2017, having represented both Madrid clubs at youth level. When he is on song, he looks a class player. But at the same time, he can be frustrating as well.
Here are some of the reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:
Sorry, but Saiz isn’t half as good as anyone actually thinks he is. Particularly himself #LUFC
— MJ (@elland_toad) October 20, 2018
If #saiz never pulled on the shirt again I wouldn’t care less. Guy is an absolute liability. #overrated #lufc
— RodsLufc (@rhodesylufcALAW) October 20, 2018
Saiz awful Dallas awful alioski shocking at corners . We’ve got Baker sat on the bench who’s a set piece specialist need to feature him more in my eyes . Drop Saiz play him in second half against tired legs
— James (@jimmy_L_UFC) October 20, 2018
Joe, Saiz was awful though for most of the game. He must have lost posession 70% of the time he had the ball. He disrupts the flow of our attacks. I think he’s becoming a big problem.
— BG (@Weller64) October 20, 2018
Roberts Alioski Dallas and Saiz have been very poor. Take your pick from those 4 to be substituted #Lufc
— Simon Chapman (@s1m0chap) October 20, 2018
Saiz is so frustrating. Wrong option and overplay all the time #LUFC
— Sean Healy (@seanfhealy) October 20, 2018