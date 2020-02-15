Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet on Kalvin Phillips

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United recorded their first win in four games after winning 1-0 against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.
With West Brom, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest dropping points, the Whites have closed the gap with the Baggies at the top to four points.
Leeds defender Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the game, while Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison all coming close to scoring.
One player who was simply outstanding during the game was Kalvin Phillips. He bossed the midfield and once again showed why he is such a key player for Marcelo Bielsa.
The Athletic journalist Phil Hay took to social networking site Twitter to express his admiration for Phillips who has transformed his game to a whole new level under Marcelo Bielsa.
Hay feels that Phillips has grown as a midfielder and surely this will be his final season in the Championship.
Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet by saying that it would hopefully be Leeds’s last season in the Championship as well as that they aim for automatic promotion.
Kalvin Phillips is the best midfielder in this league AND arguably most of the prem. Absolute baller, makes it all better he’s home grown
— Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) February 15, 2020
It’s THAT simple. He’s THAT good. The absolute glue of the side. Makes the midfield better and more compact and gives the defence a platform to be better organised and maintain shape
— MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) February 15, 2020
Also Leeds’s last season Phil
— Aram (@AramLeeds) February 15, 2020
Hopefully it’s his last season in the Championship & his first season in the Prem with Leeds #lufc
— paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) February 15, 2020
The thing is, he fits perfectly into our system and that makes him look world class, there's no team in the prem that plays the same way we do #lufc #mot
— Jack Forster (@JackForster92) February 15, 2020
Need to remember the Bielsa factor here and not every team plays this way and to his strengths. So he has to go up and stay with Bielsa and Leeds.
— ChrisB6000 (@ChrisB6000) February 15, 2020
He’s been class. He’s a top 6 prem player all day long. Bielsa turned him into a machine
— Jake Riley (@JakeyRiley) February 15, 2020
He’s been awesome since he came back.
— John Biggins (@bigginslondon) February 15, 2020
Phillips could be targeted by top Premier League clubs in the summer and it could become a challenge for Leeds to keep hold of him, especially if they fail to make it to the Premier League.
It was a completely dominant performance from Leeds who enjoyed 69% of possession, and attempted 21 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.