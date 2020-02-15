Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet on Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay's tweet on Kalvin Phillips

15 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United recorded their first win in four games after winning 1-0 against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.

With West Brom, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest dropping points, the Whites have closed the gap with the Baggies at the top to four points.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the game, while Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison all coming close to scoring.

One player who was simply outstanding during the game was Kalvin Phillips. He bossed the midfield and once again showed why he is such a key player for Marcelo Bielsa.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay took to social networking site Twitter to express his admiration for Phillips who has transformed his game to a whole new level under Marcelo Bielsa.

Hay feels that Phillips has grown as a midfielder and surely this will be his final season in the Championship.

Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet by saying that it would hopefully be Leeds’s last season in the Championship as well as that they aim for automatic promotion.

Phillips could be targeted by top Premier League clubs in the summer and it could become a challenge for Leeds to keep hold of him, especially if they fail to make it to the Premier League.

It was a completely dominant performance from Leeds who enjoyed 69% of possession, and attempted 21 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.

