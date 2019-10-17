Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah’s latest comments

Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah’s latest comments

17 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah has finally vented his frustration over lack of game time under Marcelo Bielsa.

Nketiah, who joined the Whites on loan from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, scored a hat-trick for England’s Under-21s in their 5-1 win over Austria during the international break.

The 20-year-old has been in good form, taking his tally to 10 goals in 13 appearances for club and country this season across all competitions.

However, he has been limited to just 162 minutes in the Championship this season. The Arsenal academy product is yet to start a league clash having made seven substitute appearances.

Bielsa prefers Patrick Bamford up front and the former Chelsea striker has done reasonably well to justify his selection.

Nketiah couldn’t hide his disappointment recently and said that he is done everything to warrant a start. He added that he joined Leeds to get regular games, but he feels disappointed to not have made a start in the Championship.

Some Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Should Bielsa rotate his strikers? 

Bamford brings a lot more to the game through his hard work and experience. Nketiah is a natural finisher, but Bielsa probably doesn’t want to take the risk with him in Championship games.

The youngster has scored two Championship goals already, and Bielsa should rotate his strikers. That Nketiah has expressed his frustration only suggests that he is hungry to do well at Leeds, and Bielsa will love that approach.

The Argentine is an experienced world-class manager, and he should be looking to keep both his strikers happy. There are a lot of games left to play, and surely Nketiah will get plenty of chances in the coming months.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com