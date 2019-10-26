Leeds United fans react to Barry Douglas injury update

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after learning why Barry Douglas wasn’t included in the squad.
Douglas was left out of the squad for the trip to Hillsborough as Leeds drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in the Championship clash.
Marcelo Bielsa has revealed after the game that the 30-year-old felt something on his knee, and that’s why he wasn’t risked for the game.
Douglas has struggled with his form and fitness under Bielsa, and his latest absence hasn’t gone down well with the Leeds fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Probably his knee cap – he’s made of glass !
— Champions of Europe (@superleedsutd72) October 26, 2019
Has he ever played 2 games without being injured ?
— JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) October 26, 2019
Made of biscuit
— Cillian Mc Donagh (@DonaghCillian) October 26, 2019
Shame it’s nothing major, really dont rate the guy
— Josh Holden (@JoshuaHolden93) October 26, 2019
Sell him in January, get a proper starter in. I can’t keep looking at him and Alioski.
— ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) October 26, 2019
That’s a 9 month injury then
— Lack Jackenby (@LDKRZ) October 26, 2019
Does not want to be here, too busy posing on Instagram
— gary carroll (@gazzii88) October 26, 2019
Needs to improve
Douglas was impressive for Wolves during the 2017-18 season as he helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League. The following season, he moved to Leeds, and did a decent job last term, managing 27 games in all competitions.
The left-back has struggled with his fitness, and therefore hardly finds the consistency the club is looking for from him.
While Leeds probably won’t sell him in January, his long-term future at the club could be under scrutiny unless he performs at a high level.