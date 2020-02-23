Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Adam Pope’s verdict after win vs Reading

23 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United won 1-0 against Reading in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Whites have now secured back to back wins in the league, and have taken a five points lead over Fulham who drew 1-1 against Derby County on Friday.

Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the second half as Leeds secured all three points.

After the match, BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope has delivered his verdict on the match. He said that it was a ‘tense victory’ but that Leeds fully deserve it.

He has praised Kiko Casilla for his brilliant save towards the end, and has raved about Hernandez who showed dazzling skills in creating space for himself for the goal.

Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet to share their feelings after the game.

Kalvin Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.

Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

