Leeds United fans react to Adam Pope’s verdict after win vs Reading

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United won 1-0 against Reading in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.
The Whites have now secured back to back wins in the league, and have taken a five points lead over Fulham who drew 1-1 against Derby County on Friday.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the second half as Leeds secured all three points.
After the match, BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope has delivered his verdict on the match. He said that it was a ‘tense victory’ but that Leeds fully deserve it.
He has praised Kiko Casilla for his brilliant save towards the end, and has raved about Hernandez who showed dazzling skills in creating space for himself for the goal.
Many Leeds fans have responded to his tweet to share their feelings after the game.
At 1-0 yeah its always tense.
— Adam Pope (@apopey) February 22, 2020
@apopey why have the club signed a striker that has played 3 games in 8 months and won’t be fit until April. What was the point in signing JKA. We needed a striker that could hit the ground running. Great win today but we need more attacking options.
— K And L Plastering (@plasterKandL) February 22, 2020
Need to be more clinical. Not herd that before
— John Hession (@kingybbb) February 22, 2020
Pablo was awesome today !along with harrison and klitch
— Mickyg (@Mickyg79722967) February 22, 2020
Great win yet again with no goal scorer. Tense games Week in week out as a result. MOT
— Luke (@Lukeskills) February 22, 2020
All the team worked hard today, especially pablo at 34 years old, even the windy weather conditions didn't stop us playing some lovely football. 👍💙💛⚽️😍
— Craig. (@bandforgood) February 22, 2020
Can’t take it anymore popey, we need to be scoring more and making it easier for us fans 🤣🤣
— John Cunningham (@JohnCun47069856) February 22, 2020
A good 3 points in conditions not suited to good football. Anything can happen and nearly did. Good old Kiko 👏👏👏⚽️⚽️⚽️
— graham briggs (@grahambriggs15) February 22, 2020
Kalvin Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.
Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.