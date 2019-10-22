Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa confirms an unchanged line-up vs Preston

22 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will face Preston North End in the Championship clash on Tuesday night at Deepdale Stadium.

The Whites returned to winning ways last weekend after they won 1-0 against Birmingham City.

The Yorkshire outfit are one of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League this season, but they are likely to face tough competition from Preston who are just two points behind Leeds.

Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed in the press conference that he will field an unchanged starting line-up against Preston.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has tweeted that Pablo Hernandez is unlikely to be available this week due to a fresh injury. Previously, he suffered a calf injury and now faces time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Some feel that Bielsa is too rigid with his system, and thus making life difficult for Eddie Nketiah to make an impact.

There are others who are concerned with Hernandez’s injury, while some fans feel that Helder Costa must seize these opportunities as he could turn into an unplayable player.

To be honest, Costa is yet to make an impact for Leeds this season. The 25-year-old has made four starts in the Championship, while further eight appearances have come from the bench.

The Portuguese winger is yet to score in the league and has provided just one assist so far.

