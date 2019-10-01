Leeds United fans react as Luke Ayling signs new deal

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has signed a new contract today, the club has confirmed on their official website.
The 28-year-old has become the latest player to commit his long-term future with the Whites. The right-back has signed a new four deal at the Yorkshire club that will keep him till the summer of 2023.
Last month, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips all signed long-term deals at the club.
Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Retake the picture with a white shirt please great news though
— Jordan Townend (@PLATINUMnotGREY) October 1, 2019
Quality
— Wull (@william_mcnicol) October 1, 2019
Congratulations Luke, well deserved.
— JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) October 1, 2019
Good, now get him back in the team asap #LUFC
— Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) October 1, 2019
Get in fantastic news 👍
— jason dennison (@jasondennleeds) October 1, 2019
Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in 2016. He has since established himself as a key player for the club and has made 116 appearances for the Whites.
The defender is yet to feature this season having undergone ankle surgery in the summer.
The right-back has featured three times for the Under-23s in recent weeks and could return to the squad for Tuesday’s Championship clash against West Brom at Elland Road.