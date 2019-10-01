Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react as Luke Ayling signs new deal

1 October, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has signed a new contract today, the club has confirmed on their official website.

The 28-year-old has become the latest player to commit his long-term future with the Whites. The right-back has signed a new four deal at the Yorkshire club that will keep him till the summer of 2023.

Last month, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips all signed long-term deals at the club.

Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in 2016. He has since established himself as a key player for the club and has made 116 appearances for the Whites.

The defender is yet to feature this season having undergone ankle surgery in the summer.

The right-back has featured three times for the Under-23s in recent weeks and could return to the squad for Tuesday’s Championship clash against West Brom at Elland Road.

