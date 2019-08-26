Leeds United fans react as agent of Kalvin Phillips gives update on new deal

Leeds United fans have breathed a sigh of relief this summer after they saw the club holding on to their key midfielder Kalvin Phillips despite interests from Premier League clubs.
The 23-year-old is the heartbeat of the side and has progressed leaps and bounds under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.
Leeds reportedly turned down an offer from newly-promoted Premier League side Aston Villa this summer, and it looks like Phillips is going to extend his stay at the club.
Kevin Sharp, the agent of Phillips, has been quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, as saying that talks between himself and the Leeds United board are looking “very promising”, and that a new deal for the midfielder is getting closer.
“It’s clear for all to see that the owner, Victor Orta and the manager all see Kalvin as a major player in the squad,” Sharp said. “No matter how important he is, they want to get the best deal possible and I want to get him the best deal possible.
“Kalvin is really happy to stay and wants to sign a new deal. We had a very amicable meeting, we all came out very positive. It looks very promising, that’s as much as I can say.”
Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. They feel Phillips is one of the best players in the Championship, and that he deserves a new deal.
Whatever it takes… 🙄
The heartbeat of the team…
— John Clubb (@Clubbsport) August 26, 2019
A massively well deserved pay rise.
— AP (@1988AMP) August 26, 2019
Give him what he wants, he’s priceless to us for many reasons
— Dave Taylor (@djt81) August 26, 2019
Club just trying to protect value both ways
— Kaine Greenwood (@kaineg23) August 26, 2019
We need that kid! He’s a high character, intelligent footballer who obviously loves the @lufc, the fans and thrives under the coaching regime. You don’t let those players go. You make them team captain.#IBWT #MOT #ALAW
— FallingApartAgain (@AgainApart) August 26, 2019
Give this lad what he deserves. Best player in the championship.
— Tom Dugdale (@doug_t_fresh) August 26, 2019
Phillips is a very important player for Marcelo Bielsa, and he will be crucial to the side in the top flight as well if Leeds do secure promotion this season.