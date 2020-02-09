Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans disappointed with Bielsa’s team selection

Leeds United fans disappointed with Bielsa’s team selection

9 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Championship.

The Whites are going through a poor run of form, and have now lost four times in their last five Championship games.

Leeds had enjoyed a massive 11-point gap over third-placed Fulham in December. They are now on same points with the Cottagers, with the Whites ahead due to a better goal difference. Forest are just one point behind them.

Phil Hay of the Athletic wrote on Twitter after the game that Marcelo Bielsa needs to inject form and confidence into the side. He sensed after the QPR defeat that the Whites were in trouble in terms of finishing in the top two.

Many Leeds United fans vented their frustration while replying to Phil Hay’s tweet. Many feel that Bielsa doesn’t have any clue at the moment, as the Argentine is lacking a plan B.

There are others who feel that Bielsa should be blamed for his poor team selection. The likes of Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford have performed poorly in recent matches, and many feel the pair should be dropped immediately. Here are some of the selected tweets:

David Gold posts message on Jeremy Ngakia - West Ham fans react
Report: Everton want to sign Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt in the summer

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com