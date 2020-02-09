Leeds United fans disappointed with Bielsa’s team selection

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Championship.
The Whites are going through a poor run of form, and have now lost four times in their last five Championship games.
Leeds had enjoyed a massive 11-point gap over third-placed Fulham in December. They are now on same points with the Cottagers, with the Whites ahead due to a better goal difference. Forest are just one point behind them.
Phil Hay of the Athletic wrote on Twitter after the game that Marcelo Bielsa needs to inject form and confidence into the side. He sensed after the QPR defeat that the Whites were in trouble in terms of finishing in the top two.
Many Leeds United fans vented their frustration while replying to Phil Hay’s tweet. Many feel that Bielsa doesn’t have any clue at the moment, as the Argentine is lacking a plan B.
There are others who feel that Bielsa should be blamed for his poor team selection. The likes of Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford have performed poorly in recent matches, and many feel the pair should be dropped immediately. Here are some of the selected tweets:
If Bielsa does his tactics its highly other managers do. We've been sussed and Bielsa has no back up plan. It's gonna be the same shit for the rest of the season. A number of players need resting. They are either tired or can't be arsed. Or incapable in Kikos case
— Richard Tomkins 💙💛 (@Rick_Tomkins) February 8, 2020
Don’t think he can. The solution is better players. That opportunity was lost last January, in the summer, and this January. Not his fault and he has done lots of great things, but Radz is not the owner who can take us up
— Escape to Prague (@escapetoprague) February 8, 2020
He doesn’t because he’s no idea how to, one track mind one idea and if it doesn’t work he’s lost and leaves it to his coaches on the sidelines to bark orders he’s done you can’t defend how poor management has been just because you like the way he talks
— Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) February 8, 2020
Bottle it again Phil. Absolute farce
— Gav (@GMUR82) February 8, 2020
He can’t. We don’t have the tools and all he gives us is stats.
— Phil M Taylor (@Philtaylor04) February 8, 2020
We don't have a plan B when it's not going right. Keep ploughing on doing something that isn't working
— dezzafromscarborough (@dezza2542) February 8, 2020
Meisler was awesome against Arsenal. He needs to play, as does Augustin, who can't possibly be any worse than Bamford.
— John Biggins (@bigginslondon) February 8, 2020
There isn't anything he can do, his own stubbornness at having a small squad and refusing to have a plan b has cost us promotion for a second season. Neither he or the players have learnt a thing from last season.
— Andy Priestley 💙💛 (@Priestley_AP) February 8, 2020
Inject? Maybe reject a few of them. Casilla cost us last year and he’s doing it again. Coopers a fraud, not a hint of leadership when things are going wrong. And as for Bamford,spineless. Cupping his ears putting in sitters at home, invisible when things are going against us.
— Brendan Noone (@nooneb6) February 8, 2020
Drugs possibly, the ones the team were on when we played arsenal.
— John kennovin (@JKennovin) February 8, 2020
Maybe stop being so stubborn and drop those who aren’t performing instead of making the same team. Those coming in have things to prove and those out of the side should come back fighting. Costa bamford kiko pablo not good enough consistently of late.
— ⚓️ Andrew Hill ⚓️ (@ronhilldo) February 8, 2020