Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United defender Tom Peace hints at return from injury

Leeds United defender Tom Peace hints at return from injury

8 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United have been very unlucky with their injuries this season.

Throughout their campaign, the Whites have missed several key players through injuries for a long period of time. In fact, the Yorkshire club are facing a crisis at the back with the likes of Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas currently out injured.

However, there is a potential injury boost, as Tom Pearce could return to action shortly. Pearce posted a message to Leeds fans on Instagram as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined for about a month with the foot injury problem. He missed five Championship fixtures since his injury, but Leeds have picked up four wins in those games.

Pearce wrote “Can’t wait to get back out on the pitch with the lads” hinting he is due to return to action sooner rather than later.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t wait to get back out on the pitch with the lads💪🏻#lufc

A post shared by Tom Pearce (@tompearce98) on

The youngster has played the second fiddle role to summer signing Barry Douglas who has impressed on the left side of defence.

Pearce has managed nine Leeds appearances in total since making his debut last season. His return to fitness will give Bielsa the much needed depth and cover at the back.

Mauricio Pochettino comments on whether Tottenham will move for Jack Grealish in January
West Brom 2-2 Aston Villa: Fans react to controversial Jay Rodriguez equaliser

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com