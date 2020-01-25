Leeds receive massive boost in the race to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United are heavily interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin in the January transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly a keen admirer of the striker who has struggled to make an impact for AS Monaco this season on loan.
Phil Hay of The Athletic reported on his Twitter account this morning that the player’s agent is trying to take him away from Monaco, and that Augustin is keen to join Leeds.
Leeds won’t be able to table a formal offer until Monaco agree to send him back to the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
However, it seems, Leeds have a golden chance here to secure a deal for him. According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Monaco are ready to cut his loan short this month which will allow him to secure a loan move elsewhere before next Friday’s transfer deadline.
Monaco have given Jean-Kévin Augustin permission to cut short his loan from RB Leipzig. Leeds among the teams interested in the striker. Has only played for #ASMonaco this season and free to join another club. #LUFC #rbleipzig
— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 25, 2020
The news will come as a huge boost for Leeds, and the Whites should quickly make a move ahead of other potential suitors to secure a loan deal for him.
The 22-year-old striker has started just two league games for Monaco since joining in the summer. He has scored just once in 13 games for the French club.
Leipzig paid £12 million when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Augustin has scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.
Leeds are badly in need of a striker following the departure of Eddie Nketiah. The Yorkshire club made three attempts to sign Southampton striker Che Adams this month, but faced rejection every time.