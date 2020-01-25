Phil Hay: Jean-Kevin Augustin wants to join Leeds United

Leeds United fans have been given a massive boost by the ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Athletic.
The Whites have been linked with a move for Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin as they are keen to land a striker this month.
Phil Hay has posted the latest update on the situation on his Twitter handle. He says that the player wants to come to Elland Road, while his agent is working to get him out of Monaco.
On Augustin, yet to hear if a deal’s been done but he wants to come and his agent has been working on getting him out of Monaco. Not getting games there. Mutual admiration between Bielsa and Augustin. @TheAthleticUK
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 25, 2020
After seeing three bids for Southampton striker Che Adams rejected, Leeds have turned their attention to the European market to land a striker.
Augustin is currently on a season-long loan at AS Monaco, where he is struggling to get regular games.
Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the player. Leeds won’t be able to submit a formal offer unless Monaco let him go. It seems the 22-year-old’s agent is working hard to get him out of the French club this month.
Augustin has started just two league games for Monaco since joining in the summer. He has scored just once in 13 games for Monaco but the young striker could be a superb addition for the Yorkshire club.
Leipzig paid £12 million when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Augustin has scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.