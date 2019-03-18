Leeds may have to pay £20m and a £0.5m salary to sign Wilson

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Leeds United are interested in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Derby County this season and is expected to be inundated with offers over the summer.
Leeds were linked last summer and are interested in procuring his signature for the 2019/20 campaign, but their preference is on loan.
Neil Jones of Goal says Liverpool want £20m for Wilson’s signature but are open to loaning him out for another season. The Welsh international is undoubtedly a prospect but he’s made just one appearance for Liverpool all the way back in January 2017.
Wilson has made a name for himself during loan spells at Hull City (14 games, seven goals, four assists) and Derby (37 games, 12 goals, four assists) and has an uncertain future.
With Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane standing in his way of first-team football, Wilson might be resigned to leaving this summer. Leeds are expected to make a move in the coming months, but they could be forced to pay £20m if they can’t sign him on loan.
The talented winger was previously earning £4k-per-week before signing two improved contract within six months which may have doubled his wage to be more in line with Ben Woodburn £12k-per-week), Sheyi Ojo (£9.6k-per-week) and Rhian Brewster (£10k-per-week) – figures from Spotrac.
If Wilson is now earning closer to £8k-per-week, Leeds would have to pay around £24m (£20m asking price, £416k in wages) to bring him to Elland Road. He’s talented, but Liverpool have sold Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke which proves they are susceptible to cashing in on hot prospects.
Stats from Transfermarkt.