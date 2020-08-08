Leeds have held talks to sign Amadou Diawara

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), the Whites have had some talks with the Italian club regarding the powerful midfielder.





It remains to be seen whether they follow it up with a concrete offer now.

Leeds need to strengthen their squad this summer and Diawara would be quite a coup for them. He was rated very highly in Italy before his move to Roma and Bielsa could do wonders with a player of his talent.

Diawara’s career at Roma has not gone according to plan because of injury issues and a fresh start at Leeds could be ideal for him. He missed 15 games through injury this past season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can tempt Roma into selling the midfield powerhouse. The Italians are under no pressure to sell and they might want to keep the player and let him develop further.

Diawara is valued at €30m (£27m) and Leeds certainly have the means to pay that. But they are not the only English club interested in the player. Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old as well.

It will be interesting to see if the player ends up in England this summer.