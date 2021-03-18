Leeds fans react as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling not named in England squad

The latest England squad has been announced for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Leeds United fans are absolutely furious with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave out Patrick Bamford for their upcoming games.


The Three Lions are set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the closing days of March.

They will face San Marino first at Wembley before a trip to Albania. Finally, they’ll play Poland at home.

David Anderson of The Mirror claimed yesterday that Southgate was considering giving Bamford his senior national team debut.

Luke Ayling was also in line for a call-up, with Anderson claiming that Southgate is impressed by the right-back.

However, apart from Kalvin Phillips, who retains his place, neither Bamford nor Ayling managed to find their way into the 26-man squad.

Bamford has been excellent this season for Leeds. He has scored 13 goals and played a pivotal role for Leeds in their first year back in the Premier League.

Southgate has chosen Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins for the upcoming England matches.

While Watkins has done well for Villa, Bamford brings a lot more to the side than just scoring goals. The decision is baffling, to say the least.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Spurs), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Spurs), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).