Leeds fans react as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling not named in England squad

The latest England squad has been announced for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Leeds United fans are absolutely furious with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave out Patrick Bamford for their upcoming games.





The Three Lions are set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the closing days of March.

They will face San Marino first at Wembley before a trip to Albania. Finally, they’ll play Poland at home.

David Anderson of The Mirror claimed yesterday that Southgate was considering giving Bamford his senior national team debut.

Luke Ayling was also in line for a call-up, with Anderson claiming that Southgate is impressed by the right-back.

However, apart from Kalvin Phillips, who retains his place, neither Bamford nor Ayling managed to find their way into the 26-man squad.

I'm gutted for Bamford, proper gutted. How can you do more than he's done to deserve a call up? Ayling would have been justifiably selected but competition for places is quite high in that area of the pitch — Walnut_LUFC (@Walnut_LUFC) March 18, 2021

I don't think Patrick Bamford would have been annoyed if it wasn't for the fact Ollie Watkins got called up. Someone who has scored less and assisted less this season. Bamford is outperforming him in basically every single way. So why has Watkins been called up? — Matthew Brault (@MattyBrault) March 18, 2021

i guess the concern would be that Pat might not fit in to the England style….same way they use Kalvin incorrectly – frankly at present i'd rather they didnt play as neither 100%

Gutted for Bill though, stats alone put him in contention — Lil Jumbo Hoorah (@Marvin100) March 18, 2021

Only watch England to see how Kalvin gets on. Gutted for Bam Bam Bamford and Luke but glad they'll keep fit hopefully for us. Keep their heads down & keep doing what they do best & who knows. Bamford's beaming smile & Ayling's flop at Wembley can wait #ALAW #MOT — AdzLUFC73 (@adz1973) March 18, 2021

Not sure if I agree with Ollie Watkins being picked ahead of Bamford. Bamford provides much more than Watkins in my book. https://t.co/xM2kFRv5Qc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) March 18, 2021

I have no problem with Ollie Watkins' call up, but how can Southgate say he could say exactly the same things about Watkins and Bamford and then pick the one who's got fewer goals? Absolute joke! — Jordan Harris (@JordanHarris811) March 18, 2021

Bamford has been excellent this season for Leeds. He has scored 13 goals and played a pivotal role for Leeds in their first year back in the Premier League.

Southgate has chosen Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins for the upcoming England matches.

While Watkins has done well for Villa, Bamford brings a lot more to the side than just scoring goals. The decision is baffling, to say the least.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Spurs), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Spurs), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).