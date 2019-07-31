Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react as Burnley shown interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell

31 July, 2019 Burnley, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have received interest for goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Premier League outfit Burnley.

The Clarets are keen to sign the Northern Ireland international as a replacement for Tom Heaton who has agreed a £8 million deal to join Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old is a good goalkeeper and was the first-choice for Marcelo Bielsa in the opening half of the season. However, the Argentine boss prefers Kiko Casilla in goal now, and as a result Peacock-Farrell is keen to join a club where he will be getting regular games.

Some Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the best reactions:

Peacock-Farrell came through the academy at Thorp Arch, and went on to represent the senior team. He made 29 first-team appearances last season.

Sky Sports are reporting that Burnley have made an offer already for Peacock-Farrell. If Leeds sell him, surely Bielsa has plans to replace him.

