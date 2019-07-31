Report: Tom Heaton to undergo Aston Villa medical in the next 48 hours

According to reports from The Telegraph, Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Tom Heaton from Burnley.
The Villans have splashed over £100 million on new players this summer, and it looks like Heaton will be their latest recruit after a £8 million deal has been agreed.
The England international is now due for a medical at Villa in the next 48 hours.
Dean Smith was keen to sign a goalkeeper this summer, and Villa have been linked with players like Jack Butland and Neil Etheridge.
However, they have finally agreed a deal to sign the 33-year-old who will leave Turf Moor after a six-year spell.
The vastly experienced goalkeeper played the first half of Burnley’s 6-1 victory over Nice in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.
Heaton will become Villa’s 12th signing of the summer, should the deal go through.
While Butland would have been an ideal signing, Villa fans surely will not mind having Heaton as their first choice goalkeeper.
He had only a year left on his contract, and for £8 million, it looks like a shrewd piece of business from Villa.