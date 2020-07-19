Kiko Casilla comments on his Leeds United future

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has suggested to TyC Sports that he does not plan to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Casilla, who joined Leeds in January 2019 after leaving Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, has pointed out that there are three more years left on his current contract at the Whites.





Casilla told TyC Sports when asked if he will be at Leeds next season: “Yes, I have three more years left.”

Controversy

Casilla has been involved in controversy this season, with the goalkeeper only just available after serving an eight-game ban.

As reported by BBC Sport in February 2020, the Spaniard was banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko.

Stay or leave?

It seems that Casilla does not want to leave Leeds in the summer transfer window, but the club could have other ideas.

The racism issue has certainly has an affect, and perhaps the Whites – who will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship – will want to move on the controversial player.

Illan Meslier, currently on loan from Lorient, has done well in the absence of Casilla, and perhaps the Whites will look into making him a permanent signing.

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2004.