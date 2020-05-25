Kevin Phillips tips Juan Foyth to replace Ben White at Leeds United next season

In an interview with Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has fancied Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth to replace Ben White at Leeds United next season.

White joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and he has since been a top performer for the club and has not missed a single minute of action in the Championship.

While the 22-year-old remains an undisputed pick for the club this term, it appears unlikely that they will sign him on a permanent deal next summer, given Brighton are expected to integrate him into their plans.

Even if they decide to sell him, there is said to be high-profile interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool and Leeds are likely to miss out on his services.

As a result, Marcelo Bielsa’s side may have to find a replacement and it has emerged that they are looking into a deal for Foyth, who could be available for around £8m during the summer.

Speaking recently to Football Insider, Phillips said that he is an admirer of Foyth’s talents and believes the Argentine can act as a suitable replacement for White in the next transfer window.

“I like Foyth. He has shown that he can play in the Premier League, it does not faze him,” He told.

“If Ben White moves on then you are at least replacing him with Premier League experience.

“He is a good player but there is question marks over whether he is the same calibre as Ben White.

“A run of games would certainly benefit him. It has been a while since he has played regularly but I like the qualities he possesses.

“I could definitely see that one happening.”

Foyth has fallen out-of-favour under current boss Jose Mourinho and he has not made a competitive appearance for Spurs since the turn of the year.

At the age of 22, he would want to be playing regularly and a move to Leeds could be a tempting prospect, particularly if they are promoted to the top-flight.

Leeds are presently at the top of the Championship table. They hold a seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham and stand a good chance of securing automatic promotion.

In case the season is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, they will get promoted as the champions through the unweighted points-per-game system.

