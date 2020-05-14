Report: Leeds United interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are interested in signing Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The report has claimed that Leeds – who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign – is aware of the availability of the Argentina international central defender.
It has been claimed that the Whites have had previous loan enquiries for the 22-year-old – who can also operate as a right-back – turned down by Tottenham.
Interestingly, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanted his Argentine compatriot when he was the manager of Lille in France, as reported by TyC Sports in 2017.
Good signing for Leeds United?
Much was expected of Foyth when he joined Tottenham, but the defender has not progressed much at the North London outfit and has yet to establish himself in the first team.
A move to Leeds this summer would make sense, especially if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.
True, Bielsa has a very good central defence, but Liam Cooper is not getting any younger, and Foyth’s quality and calibre means that he would be a very good signing, not just for now, but in the long run as well.