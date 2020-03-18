Kevin Phillips gives verdict on reported Tottenham Hotspur target Dejan Lovren

Kevin Phillips has suggested to Football Insider that Tottenham Hotspur should sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham are among the clubs interested in securing the services of Lovren from Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer.
The report has claimed of interest in the Croatia international central defender from Arsenal, AC Milan, Lyon and Lazio.
Former Aston Villa striker Phillips, who now works as a pundit, has given his take on the speculation, and believes that Lovren would be a good signing for Spurs.
Phillips told Football Insider about Lovren: “Lovren has been a good player at Southampton and Liverpool. He has probably not played as much football as he would like so he might be thinking it is time to move on.
“Tottenham, defensively, have got some frailties. It is an area that Jose will be looking at. You cannot go far wrong when you are looking at a player like that who is experienced in the Premier League and has played at the top level. He has experienced high-pressure situations so it could turn out to be a good signing.
“You look at David Luiz at Arsenal, he’s like him, these players can be picked up. I am not saying he is at the end of his career but his best years are behind him. I think that could be a really good signing for two or three years.”
Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?
Lovren is a good defender who has done well during his time at Liverpool, but he makes far too many errors for a club aiming for top honours, such as Tottenham.
Spurs should look at better defenders than Lovren, who is also 30 years of age.
True, Tottenham will need a defender if Jan Vertonghen leaves at the end of the season, but they should look at someone other Lovren.
After all, there is no point in Spurs signing players who are not going to enhance their chances of winning the Premier League title.