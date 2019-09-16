Blog Competitions English Championship Kalvin Phillips reacts to Leeds win vs Barnsley on Twitter

16 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United returned to winning ways after the Whites won 2-0 against Barnsley in the Championship clash on Sunday at Oakwell.

After the match, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips took to social networking site Twitter to shower praise on Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich.

Eddie Nketiah, who joined on loan from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, made a huge difference to the side after he came on as a substitute in the second half.

The 20-year-old scored the opening goal in the 84th minute, and a few minutes later, he earned a penalty which was converted by Mateusz Klich.

Leeds enjoyed 67% of possession and attempted 21 shots during the game. As a result of this win, Leeds have moved to the top of the Championship table once again. The Whites have now won their past six away games and are top above Swansea on goal difference.

Nketiah has been progressing well under Marcelo Bielsa and has scored four goals in all competitions already.

