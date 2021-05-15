Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has showered heaps of praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, has been a goal machine for the Reds.

He has scored over 20 goals in each of his four seasons at the club.

This season has been tough for Liverpool with the Reds failing to match the dizzy heights they attained in their previous two seasons. However, he has been simply sensational, scoring 30 goals in all competitions.

Salah has managed 21 goals in the Premier League this season, tied with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and he is one of the contenders for the Golden Boot.

The Egyptian also made his 200th appearances for the club in the midweek, and Klopp has hailed him as a ‘role model’.

When asked whether Salah is one of the best signings in his managerial career, Klopp said to Liverpool official website:

“Top – absolutely top, but it is not about signing. You can sign a player but then we all are responsible, so the player [is] obviously as well and the coaches, to make it happen.

“Let me say it like this: two players, there’s Robert Lewandowski, who I signed for a different amount of money years ago – well, not years ago, but it feels like – who had an incredible development from a different level, but an incredible development.

“With Mo, from the guy who scores from time to time and is a really good football player to this goalscoring machine is a massive development.

“He is an outstanding signing, but for sure the way he developed, the way he treats himself, the game preparation, the training preparation, training attitude and all these kind of things, that’s exceptional.

“That’s a real role model and he deserves all that, absolutely.”

Liverpool will face West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League game on Sunday. The Baggies are already relegated, but the Reds must secure all three points.

The race for the top-four is hotting up, and Liverpool do have a slim chance of securing a Champions League spot. They are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, having played a game less.

