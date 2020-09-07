Journalist: Manchester United willing to pay £27m for Tottenham target Sergio Reguilon

According to Spanish journalist, Senen Escalante, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Real Madrid left-back has been offered to Manchester United.





Reguilon spent the last season on loan at Sevilla and helped the Spanish club win the Europa League.

The 23-year-old has no future at Real Madrid and it would be better for him to move on this summer. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Madrid are ready to offload him.

It has been reported that Los Blancos will demand around €20-25 million (£18-22m) for the player.

Escalante claims that the defender will not be joining Sevilla this summer. The La Liga club are willing to offer him €20m for his signature, but Manchester United are ready to offer him a better package.

The Red Devils are willing to pay €30m (£27m) and offer the player a wage package of €5m per season.

Sergio Reguilón no será el lateral izquierdo del #SevillaFC en la 20/21. El club estaba dispuesto a abonar los 20 millones que se demandaban por él, pero el United pondrá 30 y le pagará al jugador 5 kilos limpios. El plan B no es Cucurella y su nombre saldrá en los próximos días. — Senén Escalante (@EscalanteSenen) September 7, 2020

Signing a left-back is necessary, and United could bring someone to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Reguilon, but there’s has not been any official bid from them as yet.

Danny Rose is angling a move away from the club. In case he leaves, Spurs should look to sign Reguilon. However, they will have to match United’s offer to lure him to the north London club.