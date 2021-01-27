Journalist hints Liverpool could move for Ibrahima Konate in summer

Liverpool are going through an injury crisis at the back right now but a defensive signing in January seems quite unlikely.

According to Rory Smith, the Reds are planning to bring in a quality defender at the end of the season and he has hinted that Liverpool could move for the RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.





The Reds have also been linked with Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks but it seems that they are keen on his teammate instead.

Konate has had his fair share of injury problems over the past year and it remains to be seen if he can recover fully and convince Liverpool that he is worth the investment in the summer.

In terms of quality, there is no doubt that the Frenchman is a top-class defender with massive potential. Furthermore, his aerial ability makes him an ideal fit for the Liverpool back four.

Jurgen Klopp prefers aerially dominant centre backs and Konate certainly fits the bill.

Liverpool must look to secure their place in the top four this season if they want to sign their key targets in the summer. Losing out on Champions League football will make it harder for them to attract talented young players like Konate.

The 21-year-old will want to join a club that can challenge for the top honours and working with Jurgen Klopp could help him improve just like it has helped Joe Gomez, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson.