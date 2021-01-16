Liverpool keen on Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are interested in signing the RB Leipzig defenders Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

According to Christian Falk, Liverpool have contacted the representatives of Upamecano along with Bayern Munich and Chelsea.





TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC have contact to the Management of Dayot Upamecano. Like @FCBayern and @LFC. Liverpool is also interested in Ibrahima Konaté @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/uVh2B7falh — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2021

The 22-year-old French defender is highly rated around Europe and it is hardly a surprise that the top European clubs are vying for his services.

According to the Guardian, the German outfit will not sell the 22-year-old this month but his suitors will be able to activate his £37.4 million release clause in the summer.

Konate has done an impressive job at RB Leipzig as well.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is outstanding in the air and his style of play is perhaps more suited to Liverpool than his teammate Upamecano.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the Bundesliga duo in the coming months.

SL View: Planning for the future

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are sidelined with long term injuries but it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will bring in a defender this month.

Both Liverpool defenders have picked up serious injuries and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to their best when they recover fully.

Joel Matip has been quite injury prone since his move to Anfield and Liverpool must look to plan for the future now. Bringing in the Bundesliga duo would be ideal in the long run.