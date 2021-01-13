Jose Mourinho wants Eder Militao, player open to Premier League move

Tottenham have been linked with the Real Madrid defender Eder Militao once again.

Yesterday, we covered a report from Corriere Dello Sport claiming that Jose Mourinho has urged the club hierarchy to sign the player.





Spanish publication Sport has now published an update on the story that claims that the player is open to a Premier League move if Madrid cannot provide him with the opportunity of regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old has started just two matches for Madrid this season in all competitions.

Militao arrived at Madrid for a fee of €50 million in 2019 and there were high expectations surrounding his future at the club.

However, he has failed to win the trust of his manager Zinedine Zidane and he needs a loan spell away from the Spanish club in order to regain his sharpness and rebuild his confidence with regular football.

Tottenham have used Eric Dier as a partner for Toby Alderweireld this season but the England international is a not a specialist centre-back. Davinson Sanchez’s dip in form has forced Mourinho to use the defensive midfielder in his back four.

Militao would solve that problem for the Spurs boss and add more defensive depth to his side. It will be interesting to see what Madrid decide in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have already signed Gareth Bale from Madrid on a loan deal this season and it remains to be seen if they can bring in a second signing from the Spanish side this month.