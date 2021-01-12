Tottenham keen on signing Eder Militao on loan

Tottenham are interested in signing the Real Madrid defender Eder Militao this month.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Jose Mourinho has been following the 22-year-old Brazilian defender for a while now and he has asked the Tottenham hierarchy to make their move to sign the player.





The report further claims that Tottenham have been in touch with Real Madrid regarding a transfer and they want to sign the defender on a loan deal with the option to buy him permanently in future.

Eder Militao has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

A move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in the 22-year-old’s career and a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho could help him resurrect his career. The Portuguese manager has helped the likes of Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga improve since taking over at Spurs and he could help Militao improve as well.

The Brazilian has started just one League game and one Champions League game for Real Madrid so far this season.

Militao was highly rated during his time at Porto and there is no doubt that he has tremendous potential. However, he needs to play more often in order to fulfill that potential.

The 22-year-old was reportedly a target for Milan, Inter and Roma in the past and it remains to be seen whether any of those clubs decide to come in for him this month.

Real Madrid could protect the defender’s value by loaning him out this month and letting him regain his sharpness with first-team action elsewhere. It is clear that he is not a key player for Zidane and he is unlikely to play for them often unless there is an injury crisis.

Los Blancos paid around €50 million for him in 2019 and they must let him play if they want to recoup that money with a future sale.