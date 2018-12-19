Jermaine Defoe would be a superb signing for Celtic

Celtic should look to sign Jermaine Defoe in January.
Brendan Rodgers’ side could use a goalscorer and the Bournemouth striker would be a superb addition.
Defoe has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could make a big difference for Celtic during the second half of the season.
Apart from his knack of scoring goals, Defoe would bring some experience and leadership into the dressing room as well.
He is struggling to get games with the Cherries and he should consider a move away as well.
The move would benefit all parties and it will be interesting to see if Rodgers considers the Englishman as a target next month.
Defoe is unlikely to cost a lot given his age and situation at Bournemouth.
With Griffiths sidelined for a while, Celtic need depth in the attacking department.
The likes of Edouard are young and talented but they lack experience and consistency. Defoe could plug that gap for the Scottish Champions.
Rodgers could pull off a masterstroke if he manages to land the £130,000-a-week star. However, in order for the move to happen, the 36-year-old will have to accept a pay cut.