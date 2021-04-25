Jan Vertonghen sends message to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Carabao Cup final with Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will look to land their first piece of silverware since 2008 when they take on Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley this evening.

Interim manager Ryan Mason has been given the huge task of leading Spurs to battle against the Premier League leaders after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday, and the former midfielder will be keen to deliver.

While qualifying for next season’s Champions League is of utmost priority to Tottenham, ending the campaign with silverware will also come as a huge boost, and the players will be raring to go.

Former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen will be cheering on his ex-teammates from Portugal, and he has sent this message to them and the fans on Twitter ahead of the game:

The 34-year-old spent eight seasons at Tottenham before leaving for Benfica last summer, and he could only watch as the north Londoners came close to landing silverware.

Chelsea pipped Mauricio Pochettino’s side to the Capital One Cup in 2014-15, and Liverpool handed them another heartbreak in another final, beating them in the final of the Champions League in 2018–19.

Spurs are sweating over the fitness of Harry Kane after the striker missed out on the mid-week Premier League game against Southampton, and Mason will hope he can play a part against City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the Carabao Cup in each of the last three seasons, and they will be keen to retain the trophy at the expense of Spurs.

