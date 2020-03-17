James Pearce: Manchester United very keen on Liverpool target Timo Werner

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League outfit Manchester United are ‘very keen’ on signing Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been in prolific form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 9 assists in all competitions for the German club.
The German international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with Werner even calling Jurgen Klopp the best manager in the world.
He has a release clause in his contract of around £51 million but it has to be met before a certain deadline in April. Pearce has claimed that he is not aware if any negotiation with Werner has started yet, but there is strong interest from Liverpool.
The German would be a very good signing for Liverpool. He is versatile, a prolific goalscorer and fits the Liverpool style.
“I’m not aware that negotiations with Timo Werner have started yet but clearly, there’s interest on both sides. Werner has a clause in his contract which means he can move for around £51 million as long as it’s agreed before a certain deadline in April,” wrote Pearce for The Athletic.
“Personally, I think he would be perfect for Liverpool. He’s quick, he fits the style, he’s a prolific goalscorer and that fee is relatively modest for someone of his calibre. Barcelona and Manchester United are also very keen on Werner.”
Werner recently said that although he fancies a move to Liverpool, he is not sure whether he would play week in week out given the depth and quality the Reds possess. On the other hand, he would probably walk into the current Manchester United side but Werner feels they’re not the same powerhouse in Europe anymore.
“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches,” said Wener to Sky Sports.
“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.’
“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.”