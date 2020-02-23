Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner calls Jurgen Klopp the best coach in the world

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
It seems German striker Timo Werner is doing everything possible to get into the good books of Liverpool ahead of a potential summer transfer.
The Reds have reportedly earmarked the highly-rated RB Leipzig forward as their potential next signing.
The 23-year-old versatile forward has been in sparkling form for the German giants, and has reached double figures for both goals and assists across all competitions this season.
Earlier this week, Werner spoke highly of Liverpool after RB Leipzig’s Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur, and now has hailed Jurgen Klopp as the best coach in the world.
After Leipzig’s victory against Schalke, he said: “Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool).”
Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Werner’s comment. Some of the fans feel that he is ‘begging’ to join Liverpool, while there are others who feel the Reds should get the deal done at the earliest.
Get the deal done
— Andrew tuck (@Andrewtuck10) February 22, 2020
Surely a deal has to be in place . He can’t openly talk about us for the last 2 weeks to not end up moving to us, and end up at Man Utd or Chelsea
— jd (@joedevlin7) February 22, 2020
Is this as close as a player can get to handing in a transfer request 😂
— 25-1-0 (@dalglishera) February 22, 2020
He's on his knees 😭
— SadioSzn (@sadioMains) February 22, 2020
He's begging
— Adam Donnelly 🇮🇪 (@Adamdonno1) February 22, 2020
Its inevitable at this point.
— RF9 🇧🇷 (@PrimeFirmino) February 22, 2020
That's it. I've had enough. Announce him, @LFC
— Chris (@ChrisC1001) February 22, 2020
I mean he is practically begging at this stage 😂
— BMDi ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@bmillustrator) February 22, 2020
He's on his knees begging for it! 😭
— #19times (@LFC_Matt88) February 22, 2020
Earlier this month, transfer expert and journalist, Nicolo Schira, claimed that Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Werner.
According to reports from The Mail, Werner, who has 27 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season, has a release clause of £51 million in his contract.