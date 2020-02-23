Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner calls Jurgen Klopp the best coach in the world

23 February, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool

It seems German striker Timo Werner is doing everything possible to get into the good books of Liverpool ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Reds have reportedly earmarked the highly-rated RB Leipzig forward as their potential next signing.

The 23-year-old versatile forward has been in sparkling form for the German giants, and has reached double figures for both goals and assists across all competitions this season.

Earlier this week, Werner spoke highly of Liverpool after RB Leipzig’s Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur, and now has hailed Jurgen Klopp as the best coach in the world.

After Leipzig’s victory against Schalke, he said: “Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool).”

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Werner’s comment. Some of the fans feel that he is ‘begging’ to join Liverpool, while there are others who feel the Reds should get the deal done at the earliest.

Earlier this month, transfer expert and journalist, Nicolo Schira, claimed that Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Werner.

According to reports from The Mail, Werner, who has 27 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season, has a release clause of £51 million in his contract.

