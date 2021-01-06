James Pearce claims Liverpool won’t sign Sven Botman

Liverpool have been recently linked with a move for Sven Botman in the January transfer window, but James Pearce of The Athletic has suggested that the Reds are not interested in the defender.

While speaking to Red Agenda Podcast, Pearce has claimed that Liverpool are not in the running to sign the Lille centre-back this month.





“Certainly, Botman, I think, we can rule him out,” said Pearce.

“There’s been a lot of speculation around him over the weekend. The people I spoke to are absolutely adamant that there was no interest in Botman.”

SL View – Liverpool’s need for a defender

With Joe Gomez out for the season and no assurance over Virgil van Dijk’s potential return, Liverpool are already depleted at the back.

Joel Matip has struggled with injuries once again, and it has forced Jurgen Klopp to use young academy players – Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams – for the senior team.

While Fabinho has filled the make-shift role with great aplomb, the general feeling is that Liverpool need a top-class centre-back to retain their Premier League title.

However, Liverpool aren’t going to change their philosophy overnight and they will invest wisely. Not only The Reds will look for a player who will not only improve the squad but will also be available at an affordable price.

Botman is a highly-rated young talent and has been getting rave reviews this season.

Liverpool reportedly have been in contact with the defender’s agent, with Duncan Castles claiming the Reds are expected to submit a bid this month.

Lille apparently are going through a financial crisis and could be looking to offload the young defender who is valued at £27 million.

However, it seems, this is just a smokescreen or the agent’s attempt to increase the player’s transfer value, as Liverpool currently have no interest in Botman.