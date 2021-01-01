Liverpool in talks with Sven Botman’s agent

Liverpool are interested in signing 20-year-old Sven Botman from Lille this month.

According to the transfer window podcast by Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry, the Reds have been in contact with the defender’s agent and they are expected to submit a bid this month.





The French outfit are apparently going through a financial crisis and they could look to cash in on their key players if there is a good offer on the table.

Liverpool need to sign a quality centre back after injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Joel Matip has been quite injury proven as well and Jurgen Klopp cannot rely on the Cameroon defender to remain fit every week.

The Liverpool manager has been reliant on midfielder Fabinho and academy prospects like Rhys Williams to fill in for the injured defenders in the recent months.

Botman is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to Liverpool could be the ideal next step in his career and working with a world class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve.

The German manager has done well to develop defenders like Trent Alexander Arnold Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez during his time at Liverpool and he could have a similar impact Sven Botman’ game.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are firmly in the title race right now and a quality January signing like Sven Botman could give them the boost they need to go on and retain their Premier League crown.