Illan Meslier willing to stay at Leeds United

Leeds United signed Illan Meslier on loan from Lorient during the summer transfer window.
The Whites lost goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the summer transfer window as he joined Burnley. The Yorkshire club then moved in quickly to sign the exciting 19-year-old goalkeeper on a season-long loan.
The youngster has said to Quest-France that he is open to staying at Leeds United beyond next summer.
Kiko Casilla is the first-choice keeper at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa at the moment. The youngster, however, has admitted that he is open to staying at Elland Road permanently provided he gets regular opportunities.
Meslier told Quest-France, (h/t Get French Football News), when asked to comment on his future at Leeds: “I would like to, but it depends on the season.
“If I play in the Championship, and the club activates the option to buy, I would stay without a problem. If I play less, we will think about it. But the best thing would be to continue at Leeds.”
Leeds have started the season strongly and are one of the favourite to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
Casilla has been very impressive for the Whites so far, and his position as the club’s first-choice keeper is under no threat whatsoever.
Therefore, Meslier will have to wait for his turn to impress the Argentine. He is a fine keeper with bags of potential, and can be a star for the future.
It is highly unlikely that Bielsa will hand him regular games unless Casilla gets injured. He is still very young and should focus on doing well in training and keep learning from experienced players in the side.
Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table after they won 2-0 against Barnsley on Sunday.