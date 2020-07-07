Helder Costa delighted with permanent Leeds United move

Helder Costa has expressed his delight on Instagram after completing a permanent move to Leeds United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As announced on Leeds’s official website this evening, the Championship club have made the loan deal of Costa permanent.





The 28-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a four-year contract and will stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

The Portugal international will join Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer of 2019.

Costa has taken to Instagram to express his delight at making his loan deal to Leeds permanent.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Costa has made 30 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process,

The Portuguese winger also scored one goal in two EFL Cup games and played once in the FA Cup for the West Yorkshire outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Promotion race

Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 78 points from 41 matches, a point ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.