Harry Redknapp says Harry Kane would be a great signing for Manchester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has suggested that Spurs striker Harry Kane would be a perfect fit at Manchester City.
Redknapp has hailed Kane as a ‘great player’ and a ‘fantastic professional’ and doesn’t want to see the England striker leave the north London club.
Kane has recently said in a Q/A session on Instagram that he could consider leaving Spurs in the future if the club fail to match his ambition. It has been reported that Manchester City and Manchester United would be interested in signing him if he’s made available.
Redknapp is desperate for Kane to stay in north London. However, he feels Kane would be a ‘great signing’ for any club in the world, and especially Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
“He’s a fantastic professional, great lad. He wants to play and wants to win things,” said Redknapp to Sky Sports (h/t The Express).
“He’ll be looking at that and thinking what a player he would be for one of the top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave but what a centre-forward he would be for Manchester City, for example.
“He would be a great signing for any club. He’s a great player and a great professional.”
Kane, who has scored 181 goals in 278 games for Spurs, has struggled with injuries this season.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will try his best to convince Kane that Spurs is the right place for him. Depending on where Spurs finish, they must show ambition in the transfer market to convince Kane that the club is heading in the right direction.
Kane would be a great signing for Manchester City. At 26, he is approaching the peak of his form and could be seen as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. However, it won’t be easy to prise Kane away from Spurs, and both City and Man Utd have other targets as well.