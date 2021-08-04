Harry Kane will do whatever it takes to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is determined to secure a move to Manchester City this summer.

The player has recently skipped pre-season training and it has only fuelled the speculations surrounding his future at the London club.

According to football insider, the player has now informed his compatriot Jack Grealish that he will do whatever it takes to secure a transfer this summer.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City as well.

The Premier League champions recently lost club legend, Sergio Aguero, to Barcelona on a free transfer and they will need to bring in a world-class replacement.

There is no doubt that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he would be the ideal alternative to the Argentine international.

Furthermore, the England striker is keen on joining a club what ambition and Manchester City would be an ideal fit for him as well.

Recently we covered reports that Kane is not prepared to train or play for Tottenham again and he will only return to Hotspur way if his wish to leave the club is granted.

Club chairman Daniel Levy and the newly appointed director Fabio Paratici certainly have a massive challenge on their hands now and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the 28-year-old to abandon his transfer desire and commit himself to Tottenham in the coming weeks.

