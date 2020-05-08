Gary Neville: Manchester United could challenge for the title next season

Former Manchester United defender turned popular football pundit Gary Neville has made a bold claim on Sky Sports that the Red Devils could challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.
Before football came to a halt, United were fifth in the Premier League table, 37 points behind Liverpool who need a maximum of two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years.
The first half of United’s season was hardly inspiring. There were doubts raised about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial capability as the Red Devils dropped points against weaker teams. At the same time, they won against Chelsea and Manchester City.
However, the Old Trafford club saw a revival in fortune following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. He provided the much needed creative spark that United were missing till now, gradually climbed up the table.
Neville feels that if United can keep their wage down, and sign the right profile of players (the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish being linked heavily), they could challenge for the Premier League.
The former United right-back feels the club need to add three to four quality players in the next transfer window.
“United have found it hard to keep prices and wages down but they will be in a really strong position to hold their nerve this summer,’ he told Sky Sports (h/t the Daily Mail).
“It will be really important, they had found some form before this and the glass looked half full than half empty and being 30 points or whatever it is off Liverpool. I am starting to feel confident United could challenge next season.”