Gary Lineker reacts to West Ham win over Tottenham

West Ham United secured a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard wrapped up the all-important three points for the Hammers and they are now up to fourth in the table.





David Moyes will be delighted with the performance of his players against their bitter rivals and West Ham will certainly fancy their chances of securing Champions League qualification.

West Ham have been in impressive form for weeks now and yesterday’s win will have given them an added confidence boost.

Moyes did well to sign the right players during the summer transfer window and in January. Clever recruitment has helped West Ham immensely this season.

Jesse Lingard joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester United in January and he has made an outstanding impact so far.

Popular pundit Gary Lineker hailed the performance of the 28-year-old against Tottenham. Lineker also highlighted the fact that yesterday’s win over Spurs could be huge for West Ham.

It would be a superb achievement if the Hammers manage to secure European football for the next season.

Not only would it help them hold on to key players like Declan Rice, but it will also help them bring in quality players in the summer.

Not sure why that took so long, he inadvertently passed to himself anyway. What an impact @JesseLingard has had at @WestHam — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 21, 2021