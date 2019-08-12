Garth Crooks comments on Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

One of the big positives Tottenham Hotspur fans can take away, apart from the three points, from their opening day victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League is the performance of Tanguy Ndombele.
Spurs won the match 3-1 where the 22-year-old midfielder scored the opening goal for them on his Premier League debut. The goal not only sparked the revival that eventually led to victory, but it has left the fans and pundits drooling over the technique behind it.
BBC pundit Garth Crooks has been so impressed with the youngster that he didn’t hesitate to pick him in his ‘Team of the Week’ column. He says that very few midfielders have made such a remarkable debut for Spurs, drawing comparisons with the likes of Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele.
It was a fantastic performance for the youngster and Crooks reveals that he has been told that the French midfielder has much more to offer.
“So what do Spurs have here? I’ve seen Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama make promising starts at White Hart Lane but none of them started like Tanguy Ndombele,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“The Frenchman’s debut goal that put Spurs back in the game against Aston Villa was glorious.
“I’ve seen better performances but seldom have I seen better finishes on a debut. I’m told that Tottenham’s record signing has much more to offer which is just as well. Tottenham have had some wonderful midfielders over the years and he’s got some big shoes to fill.”
Mauricio Pochettino said after the match that Ndombele will take time to adapt and that he is not even playing at half of his potential. If that is the case, then surely, Spurs have unearthed a gem, paying a premier price of £55 million.
Only the future will tell whether the club-record signing will justify his price tag, but the early signs are extremely promising and exciting.