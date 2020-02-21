Garry Monk’s latest comments have angered Sheffield Wednesday fans

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Birmingham City in their Championship game on Saturday.
Garry Monk is under extreme pressure from the supporters after a series of poor performances.
The Owls have failed to win their last six games in the Championship, and have lost four of them.
While some believe that it’s the players who are failing to live up to the challenge, there are others who are putting the blame on Monk for failing to get the best out of his players.
Ahead of the match, Monk has said (via the club’s official Twitter post) that the fans care about the team, and that is why despite the poor results they’ve turned up in numbers.
Many Wednesday fans aren’t happy with what Monk has said as they feel these words are getting repetitive. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Wednesday fans.
Go on monk mate not ur fault it’s the players
— callum. fisher (@callumf75717041) February 21, 2020
Owe us a performance:-) he’s been coming out with the same crap since Christmas.
— John Paul (@walthamowl82) February 21, 2020
Fed up of hearing the same week after week but seeing no change in our performances and shocking results. Seems he’s that desperate now he’s resorted to brown nosing the fans.
— John Paul (@walthamowl82) February 21, 2020
You owe us ‘a’ performance? Think you owe us about 7 or 8 at a minimum to be honest…..
— Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) February 21, 2020
I always find it dangerous when managers speak in this way. Because if we lose tomorrow that it only adds more fuel to the fire. But I agree with the sentiment. It would be nice to see some smiles on fans' faces again.
— Adam (@Beardflaps) February 21, 2020
I've not seen the club this toxic in a while, fans are disillusioned & angry. Piss poor performances from highly paid professionals. Many fans, me included, not renewing ST's. A change is needed, fast.
— Sheridan's right foot. (@bogusdavecooper) February 21, 2020
The fact that people can't be arsed to buy Man City tickets or Season Ticket holders are not showing up for games shows how fed up we are.#monkout#chansiriout
— David Griffiths (@alexdave67) February 21, 2020
You don't just owe a performance. What you owe are at least 10 victories before the season ends. The season is not over. Aim high. There are still enough games to go up. Believe!
— Gazza-r-d (@dentgr26) February 21, 2020
Sheffield United find themselves 12th in the league table, and they need to stop the rot at the moment.
Birmingham are playing with confidence at the moment, having won three of their last four Championship games.