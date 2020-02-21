Blog Competitions English Championship Garry Monk’s latest comments have angered Sheffield Wednesday fans

21 February, 2020 English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Birmingham City in their Championship game on Saturday.

Garry Monk is under extreme pressure from the supporters after a series of poor performances.

The Owls have failed to win their last six games in the Championship, and have lost four of them.

While some believe that it’s the players who are failing to live up to the challenge, there are others who are putting the blame on Monk for failing to get the best out of his players.

Ahead of the match, Monk has said (via the club’s official Twitter post) that the fans care about the team, and that is why despite the poor results they’ve turned up in numbers.

Many Wednesday fans aren’t happy with what Monk has said as they feel these words are getting repetitive. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Wednesday fans.

Sheffield United find themselves 12th in the league table, and they need to stop the rot at the moment.

Birmingham are playing with confidence at the moment, having won three of their last four Championship games.

