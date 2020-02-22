Fans react to Phil Hay’s verdict on Leeds win vs Reading

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match, while Kiko Casilla made some excellent saves as Leeds earned all three points.
After the match, Phil Hay of the Athletic has delivered his verdict on the match. He said that Leeds were too strong in the second half, and were comfortable defensively.
He has also pointed out the ‘crucial save’ from Casilla towards the end. Many Leeds fans have quickly responded to his tweet and shared a similar sentiment about the Spanish goalkeeper who could face a ban from the FA if he is proven guilty.
I’m not complaining because a win is a win but I’m not sure how much I can take of 1-0’s until the end of the season. Heart is going mental. Can we just be a bit more comfortable now, lads? #lufc
— MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) February 22, 2020
Credit where credit is due. Must have been a tough week for Kiko and he comes up with a match winning save. Respect.
— Dave Mc (@mcgarrydj) February 22, 2020
So pleased for Kiko.
— Jonny Bradbourne (@BradbourneJonny) February 22, 2020
Going to a different level.
— Michael Harley (@mikey32132) February 22, 2020
Don't think they came to play. Forced to play after we scored and that played into our hands. Just spotted how important that first goal for us is. Changes the oppositions approach making it more open for us #lufc
— Gave in to the madness (@Mark93994235) February 22, 2020
Glad for Kiko 2 clean sheets now he will get a ban!
— paul mortimer (@paulmortimer43) February 22, 2020
Cassilla coming good now he's about to banned it can only happen to us
— DB (@wakefield1967) February 22, 2020
Well done @KikoCasilla13 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Ger Radburn (@gerrad9) February 22, 2020
Casilla has been heavily criticised by the fans during Leeds’ blip in form, but Marcelo Bielsa stuck with him. He kept a clean sheet in the last match against Bristol City and produced a strong performance here today.
Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday.