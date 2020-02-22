Fans react to Andy Yiadom’s comments on upsetting Leeds United

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will face Reading in their next Championship game on Saturday at Elland Road.
The Whites are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory against Bristol City in their last game.
With Fulham dropping points against Derby County on Friday, Leeds have a good opportunity to extend their lead to five points should they win today.
Mark Bowen’s side earned a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday and are now looking to get a positive result against Leeds.
The visitors sit 15th in the Championship ahead of kick-off, 11 points from both the play-offs and the relegation zone. However, defender Andy Yiadom insists they are looking to cause an upset at Elland Road today.
He reveals that that have a solid game plan to stop Leeds, and that they will approach the game with loads of confidence.
“They’re a great side,” he told the Royals club website (h/t The Yorkshire Evening Post).
“Elland Road will be a good place to go, especially with their fans. But we want to go there and cause an upset.
“We’ll go there with confidence, we’ll have a game plan – we’ll want to stick to that and see what we can do.
“The manager has told us how they play and how they like to come out of the traps and we want to be prepared for that.”
Many Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Yiadom’s comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Win the cup final then bottle the rest of the season. We should get free wins
— Dylan (@Dylan60574921) February 21, 2020
We don’t want to be upset 😉💛💙
— mark (@nauman_arka) February 21, 2020
In other words this is our cup final so we'll play like fkin Barca
— Leodis74 (@leodis74) February 21, 2020
Same quote, different week
— Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) February 21, 2020
Please upset Klich, yes, please make him angry 👍
— Jo Bedford 🐾 (@El_Loco_Jo) February 21, 2020
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, four points behind West Bromwich Albion.